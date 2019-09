Kentucky sophomore Josh Paschal has been nominated for the 2019 May Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award, the school announced on Tuesday.

The outside linebacker was diagnosed last year with malignant melanoma prior to fall practice and underwent his final cancer treatment in August.

Paschal returned for the final three games in 2018.

The winner will be announced during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.