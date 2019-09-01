Josh Paschal records a sack, forces fumble in season debut

In Saturday's 38-24 win over Toledo, Kentucky linebacker Josh Paschal was flying all over the field. His snap count was monitored as he builds back to full strength, but he looked really healthy.

Paschal finished with three tackles and recorded both a sack and a forced fumble for Kentucky's first turnover of the season.

"He's a starter and he's in there," said Mark Stoops. "It was very hot out there so you had to rotate some guys. Certainly with him couple weeks after his last treatment it's great to see him out there. He's been feeling good. I'm not sure what his snap count was today, but, yeah he'll go as many as he can handle."

"Yeah I played a lot. I felt good," said Paschal. "I didn't feel winded or anything. I feel great. It's those small mental errors that I have to fix, but physically, I feel better than what I was."