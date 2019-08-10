Josh Paschal returns to practice following final cancer treatment

On Wednesday, Josh Paschal finished his final cancer treatment and on Friday, the linebacker returned to practice to join his fellow Kentucky Wildcats.

He took Thursday off, but joined the team on Friday for practice and participated in Saturday's full scrimmage.

Throughout this process, Mark Stoops and his staff have managed Josh, making sure he eases his way back into football. However, keeping him off the field is extremely difficult because he just wants to play.

"Of course I get upset," said Paschal. "I love my brothers and love being out there playing football. That is what I love to do, so it is hard for me to take a step back because I want to be out there. That is a struggle."

"He doesn't want to be out long," said head coach Mark Stoops. "A few days prior to his treatment, I had to pull him out and send him off the field to get a shower and cool off because he wasn't feeling great and he felt it a little bit on Friday and got sick again."

Stoops added that Saturday's scrimmage helped with his progression.

"Came back and looked good out there today. He wants to play. As you know he has missed a lot, so the live reps today was important to him."

Kentucky opens the season on August 31 against Toledo.