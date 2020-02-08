Juzang provides spark, No. 15 Kentucky beats Tennessee 77-64

Kentucky guard Johnny Juzang (10) works for a shot as Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Sat 3:25 PM, Feb 08, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) -- Freshman Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 13 points and hit three triples, Immanuel Quickley added a team-high 18 points and No. 15 Kentucky took care of business at Tennessee Saturday 77-64.

Five Wildcats finished in double figures to snap a four-game losing streak in Knoxville. The Volunteers had won eight of their last twelve over the Wildcats in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Nick Richards finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey added 15 points and Ashton Hagans scored 10 points despite committing five of Kentucky's 13 turnovers.

The Wildcats finished 22-25 from the free-throw line.

Kentucky (18-5, 8-2) visits Vanderbilt Tuesday night at 7:00.

 
