Juzang provides spark, No. 15 Kentucky beats Tennessee 77-64

Freshman Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 13 points and hit three triples, Immanuel Quickley added a team-high 18 points and No. 15 Kentucky took care of business at Tennessee Saturday 77-64.

Five Wildcats finished in double figures to snap a four-game losing streak in Knoxville. The Volunteers had won eight of their last twelve over the Wildcats in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Nick Richards finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey added 15 points and Ashton Hagans scored 10 points despite committing five of Kentucky's 13 turnovers.

The Wildcats finished 22-25 from the free-throw line.

Kentucky (18-5, 8-2) visits Vanderbilt Tuesday night at 7:00.