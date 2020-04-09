Juzang transferring to UCLA

Former UK guard Johnny Juzang has decided to transfer to UCLA. The California native, who grew up a long 3-pointer away from Pauley Pavilion, entered his name into the transfer portal last month after one season at Kentucky.

While in Lexington, Juzang had a subpar average of 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in about 12 minutes a game. Juzang had some bright moments for the Wildcats scoring a career-high 13 points in 24 minutes at Tennessee and then had ten points in the season finale at Florida.

The 4-star recruit in 2019 class picked the Bruins over Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech and Villanova.