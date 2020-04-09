Juzang transferring to UCLA

Kentucky guard Johnny Juzang (10) works for a shot as Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Updated: Thu 2:08 PM, Apr 09, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) Former UK guard Johnny Juzang has decided to transfer to UCLA. The California native, who grew up a long 3-pointer away from Pauley Pavilion, entered his name into the transfer portal last month after one season at Kentucky.

While in Lexington, Juzang had a subpar average of 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in about 12 minutes a game. Juzang had some bright moments for the Wildcats scoring a career-high 13 points in 24 minutes at Tennessee and then had ten points in the season finale at Florida.

The 4-star recruit in 2019 class picked the Bruins over Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech and Villanova.

 