KABC announces 2019 Regional Players, Coaches of the Year

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches would like to announce the 2019 Regional Players and Coaches of the Year.

The KABC Player of the Year becomes a finalist for the annual Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation's Mr. and Miss Basketball Award. The Mr. and Miss Basketball winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 5th, at the annual Mr. and Miss Basketball Banquet.

KABC Players of the Year also earn a tryout for the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game -- the oldest All-Star Series of its kind, which is hosted each year in June.

Players and Coaches of the Year (by Region)

1st Region

Boys Player of the Year Conner Guthrie, Mayfield High School

Boys Coach of the Year Burlin Brower, McCracken County High School

Girls Player of the Year Elizabeth Curtis, Murray High School

Girls Coach of the Year Wyatt Foust, Murray High School

-------------

2nd Region

Boys Player of the Year KyKy Tandy, University Heights Academy

Boys Coach of the Year Grant Shouse, University Heights Academy

Girls Player of the Year Karlie Keeney, Webster County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Kiki Radford, Christian County High School

-------------

3rd Region

Boys Player of the Year Kobe Poole, Breckinridge County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Patrick Critchelow, Breckinridge County High School

Girls Player of the Year Kayla Young, Breckenridge County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Chad Moorman, Breckenridge County High School

-------------

4th Region

Boys Player of the Year Jackson Harlan, Clinton County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Brad Bonds, Allen County-Scottsville High School

Girls Player of the Year Sarah Sutton, Allen County-Scottsville High School

Girls Coach of the Year Josh Hurt, Metcalfe County High School

-------------

5th Region

Boys Player of the Year Trevon Smith, Taylor County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Jared McCurry, John Hardin High School

Girls Player of the Year Maddie Wood, Marion County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Kelly Wood, Marion County High School

-------------

6th Region

Boys Player of the Year Blake Butler, Jeffersontwon High School

Boys Coach of the Year Richard Duncan, Jeffersontown High School

Girls Player of the Year Emma Ralph, Bullitt East High School

Girls Coach of the Year Chris Stallings, Bullitt East High School

-------------

7th Region

Boys Player of the Year David Johnson, Trinity

Boys Coach of the Year Bryan O'Neil, Waggener High School

Girls Player of the Year Nila Blackford, DuPont Manual

Girls Coach of the Year Josh Leslie, Eastern High School

-------------

8th Region

Boys Player of the Year Dieonte Miles, Walton-Verona High School

Boys Coach of the Year Chris Gaither, Collins High School

Girls Player of the Year Jaclynn Ruble, Anderson County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Mark Clinkenbeard, Walton-Verona High School

-------------

9th Region

Boys Player of the Year Tahj Harding, Newport High School

Boys Coach of the Year Tim Sullivan, Cooper High School

Girls Player of the Year Zoie Barth, Highlands; Lauren Schwartz, Ryle High School

Girls Coach of the Year Aaron Stamm, Conner High School

-------------

10th Region

Boys Player of the Year Dontaie Allen, Pendleton County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Aric Russell, Campbell County High School

Girls Player of the Year Madison Kellione, Harrison County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Kevin Bundy, Bishop Brossart High School

-------------

11th Region

Boys Player of the Year Michael Moreno, Scott County High School; Kyle Rode, Lexington Christian Academy; Isaiah Cozart, Madison Central High School

Boys Coach of the Year Billy Hicks, Scott County High School

Girls Player of the Year Maaliya Owens, Scott County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Steve Helton, Scott County High School

-------------

12th Region

Boys Player of the Year Carter Baughman, Mercer County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Ed McKinney, Danville High School

Girls Player of the Year Emma King, Lincoln County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Judy Mason, Danville High School; Cassandra McWhorter, Lincoln County High School

-------------

13th Region

Boys Player of the Year J. J. Ramey, South Laurel High School

Boys Coach of the Year Jeff Davis, South Laurel High School

Girls Player of the Year Reagan Hubbard, North Laurel High School

Girls Coach of the Year Eddie Mahan, North Laurel High School

-------------

14th Region

Boys Player of the Year Noah Back, Perry Central High School

Boys Coach of the Year Corey Hoskins, Buckhorn High School

Girls Player of the Year Jada Higgins, Knott County Central High School

Girls Coach of the Year Gary Brown, Wolfe County High School

-------------

15th Region

Boys Player of the Year Brady Whitaker, Magoffin County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Jim Hicks, Shelby Valley High School

Girls Player of the Year Anna Keaton, Paintsville High School

Girls Coach of the Year Les Trimble, Paintsville High School

-------------

16th Region

Boys Player of the Year Korbin Spencer, Elliott County High School

Boys Coach of the Year Shawn Thacker, Rowan County High School

Girls Player of the Year Savannah Wheeler, Boyd County High School

Girls Coach of the Year Pete Fraley, Boyd County High School