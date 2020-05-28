KHSAA sets timeline for the return of high school sports competition

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Board of Control voted on a timeline Thursday afternoon that would end the dead period that has been in effect since March 13.

The Board of Control voted that from June 1-14, coaches and players can conduct in-person meetings in groups of ten or less. Workouts or any physical activity will not be permitted.

On June 15, practices may begin for some low-touch sports like golf and cross-country in groups of ten or less. High-touch sports like football, soccer, and field hockey will be allowed to hold workouts and exercises.

Then on June 29, competitions and games can begin for low-touch sports. A date has not been set for high-touch sports to begin competition. The KHSAA says it will wait for more data from the CDC and the governor's guidance before making that decision.

The Board of Control also voted to eliminate the June 25-July 9 dead period for the summer of 2020 to allow coaches more time with their players.

Local health officials must approve all recommendations.