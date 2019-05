Kahlil Whitney officially signed his national letter of intent on Friday, joining the Kentucky basketball program. Whitney held a ceremony in his hometown of Chicago.

The 6-foot-7 forward is the sixth addition to John Calipari's 2019-2020 signing class. Whitney is Kentucky's highest-rated signee in the 2019 class. 247Sports and Rivals rank him as the No. 8 overall player in the class.