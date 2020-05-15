Keeneland in negotiations with Ellis Park for July race dates

After having its spring meet cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Keeneland is now negotiating with Ellis Park for live racing dates in July. Any dates awarded to Keeneland would be without spectators.

The Daily Racing Form reports that Keeneland Vice President of Racing Robert Elliston confirmed the Lexington track is hopeful of obtaining the dates.

"It won't be one date and it won't be 17," Elliston told the DRF. But it would fall withinin July's footprint."

Ellis Park has all of the available race dates in July. The Henderson-based track already has given up its last week of the meet so that Churchill Downs can run the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. In exchange, Churchill Downs has agreed to "make whole" Ellis Park.

Elliston said he could offer no further comment on any stakes races during the July dates, but did say the Blue Grass Stakes and Ashland Stakes would be run if there's an agreement with Ellis Park and Keeneland on the July dates.