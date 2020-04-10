Keeneland's September Yearling Sale remains on schedule

The world's most significant thoroughbred auction will still be held.

Keeneland on Friday announced it still plans to host the annual September Yearling Sale.

“This auction is vital not only to Keeneland, but to the entire Thoroughbred industry and the Central Kentucky community at large,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “The Keeneland sales team is moving forward full steam with plans for the September Sale. Like every aspect of life right now, there are unknowns and we do not have all the answers yet. However, one thing is certain: We are committed to work in partnership with our consignors and buyers to provide the same world-class marketplace for which Keeneland is known.”

Keeneland announced that the deadline for entry into the September sale is still May 1, but horsemen can withdraw from the sale by June 12 without penalty.

“Our hope is to conduct the September Sale under normal circumstances, but be assured we are planning for all contingencies because our entire focus is to deliver a successful sale in September,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. “We will be adaptable depending on the challenges we face."