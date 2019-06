Keeneland will offer a record $5.675 million in stakes purses during its 17-day Fall Meet from Oct. 4-26, which opens with the prestigious Fall Stars Weekend.

Eighteen stakes, 10 of which are Breeders’ Cup Challenge races led by the $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile (G1), are on tap with $50,000 purse increases slated for the Buffalo Trace Franklin County (G3) and Sycamore (G3) to increase the value of both turf races to $150,000 apiece.