Keldon Johnson torches Memphis for 29 in NBA Summer League

In his second game of the NBA Summer League, Keldon Johnson erupted for 29 points and seven rebounds for the Spurs in Tuesday night's 99-84 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Johnson scored 14 of those points in the fourth quarter and ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beating three from beyond half court.

In addition to his 29 points, Keldon added seven rebounds and three steals. This comes after only scoring four points in his debut on Monday night.

San Antonio continues NBA Summer League action Wednesday night against the Jazz at 9:00 p.m.