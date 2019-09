No. 21 Georgetown led 17-0, but Kentucky Christian rallied to win 30-27 Saturday night for their first-ever win over the Tigers.

Eric Parra drilled a 25-yard field goal at the buzzer to complete the comeback.

The Knights were previously 0-11 against Georgetown.

Bill Cronin is a win away from his 200th career win and will get another chance September 21 at No. 19 Southeastern.