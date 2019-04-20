Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach misses morning workout

A combination of bad weather and a quarter crack problem kept Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach off the Churchill Downs track Saturday morning.

The Kentucky Derby is exactly two weeks away and Omaha Beach trainer Richard Mandella says it's all about making sure the horse is healthy coming into the race.

"He just ran a week ago in the Arkansas Derby and he's traveled back and forth a couple times to Arkansas," said Mandella. "We've had a little bit of foot problem with him. We're not looking to make trouble. We're just trying to keep him happy and safe."

