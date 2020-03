Churchill Downs announced on Thursday that preparations for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby are still underway.

The track, however, noted a decision will be made closer to May 2, Kentucky Derby race day, whether to postpone the Triple Crown race until later in the year.

The Jeff Ruby Steaks race at Turfway Park, a Kentucky Derby prep, will run as scheduled this Saturday, but will be spectator-free amid public health concerns regarding COVID-19.