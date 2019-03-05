Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

12 new members of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame will be inducted this summer, it was announced on Tuesday.

Steve Miller, who won led Henry Clay to a state title in 1983, said he still can’t believe he’s going into the Hall.

“It just blows you away. When you play the game, you never play it for these types of accolades,” Miller said. “We always hear about Hall of Fame with certain folks, but to actually be a member of the Hall of Fame is just something that you can't describe in words.”

Including Miller, there are four Mr. Basketballs in the Class of 2019, and one Miss Basketball.

Charles Thomas was Mr. Basketball at Harlan in 1995.

“With all the greats and legends of the game, just to be part of that history, it's just awesome,” Thomas said. “I think it's pretty cool.”

The induction ceremonies will take place August 3, at the State Theater in Elizabethtown.

Here is the Class of 2019:

Scott Draud, Highlands guard (1983-86)

William Falls, Hopkinsville Attucks coach (1935-67)

Nell Fookes, Boone Co. coach (1985-2015)

Robin Harmon, Sheldon Clark guard (1974-78)

Charles Hurt, Shelby Co. forward (1976-79)

Rick Jones, Scott Co. guard (1996-99)

Steve Miller, Henry Clay forward (1981-84)

Sammy Moore, Central forward (1949-52)

Doug Schloemer, Holmes forward (1975-78)

Irene Moore Strong, Breathitt Co. guard (1975-78)

Charles Thomas, Harlan forward (1991-1995)

Curtis Turley, Henderson Co. coach (1976-2008)