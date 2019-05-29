Here are the SEC opponents Kentucky will play twice in 2019-20

Kentucky Basketball now knows which conference opponents it plays twice next season.

The Wildcats will play Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt twice in the 2019-20 season. Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are Kentucky's permanent home-and-away opponents.

The matchups with Auburn will likely be highly-anticipated games, and Auburn avenged its regular season defeats last season in the NCAA Tournament when it punched its first-ever ticket to the Final Four by beating Kentucky.

Georgia is looking to bounce back as Tom Crean looks to rebuild the program back into NCAA Tournament contention.

Kentucky will play Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri at home. The Wildcats' away opponents are Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The dates and times for the conference matchups will be announced at a later date. Kentucky has already announced non-conference games against Michigan State, Eastern Kentucky, Evansville, Utah and Ohio State.