Kentucky Mr. Football Wandale Robinson cited for possession of marijuana

Former Western Hills high school running back and Kentucky Mr. Football Wandale Robinson has been cited for possession of marijuana.

Gray affiliate KOLN reports the Nebraska freshman was cited at 11:28 p.m. Sunday night when University of Nebraska police were called to University Suites after a community service officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Robinson's dorm room.

According to a spokesman for the University of Nebraska, when officers arrived, they contacted Robinson which led to a search of his vehicle. That is where they found the marijuana.

Robinson is set to be arraigned on July 9.