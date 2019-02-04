Kentucky No. 5 in new AP Top 25; Tennessee remains No. 1

Photo: Regina Rickert
By  | 
Posted:

(AP) - Tennessee remains at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four are unchanged in The Associated Press men's basketball poll.

Losses by Michigan and Michigan State led to a shake-up in the rest of the top 10.

The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.

Michigan dropped two spots to No. 7 after losing to Iowa. Michigan State fell three spots to No. 9 following a loss to Indiana, which had lost its previous seven games.

No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses.

No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus