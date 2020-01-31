Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 announced

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was announced on Friday.

The 19th class inducted includes six players associated with the state: Leeman Bennett, Bob Fry, Elois Grooms, Cletidus Hunt, Glenn Presnell and Eric Wood.

Also on Friday, the Blanton Collier Award for integrity was announced. Former Cincinnati Bengals and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz was named the recipient.

• Bennett played at UK after his high school days at Paducah Tighlman. Bennett would go on to coach the Atlanta Falcons from 1977-82, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1985-86.

• Fry, a Cincinnati native, played at UK. He later played for the Los Angeles Rams in 1953, then from 1956-59. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1960-64, before playing for the Cleveland Browns in 1965.

• Grooms is a Tompkinsville native. He played at Monroe Co. High School and later Tennessee Tech. He played for the New Orleans Saints from 1975-81, then with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1982-85, then finished his pro career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.

• Hunt, a Memphis native, played at Kentucky State. Hunt played with the Green Bay Packers from 1999-2004. He spent one season with the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League.

• Presnell played at EKU, before later playing with the Ironton Tanks, a semi-pro team, from 1925-1930. Presnell then played for the Portsmouth Spartans, which would later become the Detroit Lions, from 1931-1933. He finished up his career with the Lions from 1934-36.

• Wood, who played at Louisville, was an offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills from 2009-2017.