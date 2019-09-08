Kentucky State grinds out 13-7 victory over Robert Morris

Israel Fields scored on his first career carry, Jaylen Myers threw for another score and Kentucky State defeated Robert Morris 13-7 on Saturday.

Photo: NCAA Football

Fields' 3-yard touchdown run with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter gave the Thorobreds (1-0) their first lead and Kentucky State's defense took it from there, holding Robert Morris (0-2) to 20 yards in the fourth quarter.

Myers, a redshirt sophomore, hit Brett Sylve on a 4-yard TD pass with 11 seconds left in the second quarter. After the extra point was no good Robert Morris held a 7-6 halftime lead on the strength of Teren Stephens' 1-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Neither defense allowed 300 yards. Kentucky State relied on its running game, rushing 51 times for 214 yards. Myers was 4-of-10 passing for 70 yards. Sylve was the game's leading rusher with 20 carries for 87 yards.

Stephens led the Colonials with 69 yards rushing and George Martin completed 7 of 16 passes for 70 yards.