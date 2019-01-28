Kentucky State hires former Falcons assistant Charlie Jackson as head coach

Kentucky State has announced it has hired a former NFL assistant as its new head coach.

Charlie Jackson, who previously served as an Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant in 2017 and 2018, was announced as head coach Monday.

Jackson played college football at Air Force and later reached the rank of Captain during his military service.

He would later become an assistant at several Division I college programs and NFL teams.

"Every member of our football operation will demonstrate an all-consuming mindset to maximize his or her God-given potential, and we will do the same as a team," Jackson said.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Jackson had a remarkable ability to connect with players and coaches.