Kentucky State tops Clark Atlanta 35-24 on Homecoming

Leading 7-0 at halftime, Kentucky State scored 28 points in the second half to beat Clark Atlanta 35-24 Saturday afternoon on Homecoming weekend.

In the first half, Jonathan Powell scored the only points with a touchdown in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead.

In the second half, Christopher Conway scored to make it 14-7, Brett Sylve scored in the fourth to put Kentucky State up 21-10 and again five minutes later to put the Thorobreds in front 28-10.

Sylve then rattled off a 41-yard touchdown for Kentucky State's final points of the afternoon.

The Thorobreds (3-2) visit Lane College October 19 at 3:00.