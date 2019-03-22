Kentucky a slight favorite against Wofford ahead of NCAA Tournament matchup

The Wofford Terriers are getting respect from oddsmakers ahead of the team's game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 7 seed is only a five-point underdog against 2 seed Kentucky according to many sportsbooks.

Wofford shot 48 percent from the field in the team's 84-68 victory over Seton Hall Thursday night. That included shooting 46 percent from beyond the three-point line. Wofford made 13 three-pointers in the game, including several as part of a late run which sealed the victory.

Five of the top six scorers for the Terriers shoot at least 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, which poses difficulties for opposing defenses. The team is led by Fletcher Magee who averages more than 20 points per game.

Kentucky will be facing much tougher competition in its second round matchup, but the Wildcats passed its first test with flying colors in a comfortable 79-44 victory over 15 seed Abilene Christian. Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 25, and they were able to dominate inside with a 44-17 rebounding margin. Reid Travis also shot 8-10 from the field, contributing 18 points. Leading scorer and rebounder PJ Washington will not play once again as he continues to deal with a foot sprain.

Wofford will prove to be a better size matchup in the paint against Kentucky than Abilene Christian, but the team was unable to beat NCAA Tournament teams like North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi State in regular season non-conference competition. Wofford was dominant in conference play, going undefeated and winning its conference tournament.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 2:40 p.m., and the game will air on WKYT.