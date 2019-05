Kentucky football has filled its backup quarterback position with the addition of Troy graduate transfer Sawyer Smith, who announced his commitment on Monday.

Smith played in 13 games in 2018 for the Troy Trojans, completing 144 passes for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound pro style quarterback who was a three star prospect coming out of high school in Cantonment, Florida.