Kentucky anticipating tough matchup with Missouri Saturday

For the second straight week, Kentucky will be playing a team with fire in its eyes after losing a game it probably should've won.

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (7) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

First it was Georgia following that stunning loss to South Carolina. This week, it's a Missouri team that just lost as a three touchdown favorite to Vanderbilt. Prior to that game, the Tigers were 5-1 and ranked No. 22 in the country, but despite the loss, Mark Stoops anticipates a tough matchup this weekend.

"It's just a new challenge, it's the challenge of the week and Kelly's (Bryant) had a really good year and can make all the throws, he can certainly hurt you with the run game," said Stoops. "They have some designed cue run games as well that puts a lot of pressure on you with as well as they throw the ball and how fast their receivers are."

In terms of the importance surrounding this game, a 4-4 record versus 3-5 entering a second bye week is a huge difference. This Mizzou game has huge bowl game implications and Stoops hopes the crowd and his team delivers.

"It's an important game," said Stoops. "It is important to get this victory. It's the next game and the bye week is what it is. I'll tell you after the game if we go play really well and I wish we were ready to go play the next week. It's just hard to tell with injuries and everything."

Kentucky hosts Missouri at 7:30 on October 26.