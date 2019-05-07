Kentucky baseball tops No. 19 Indiana 5-2

Kentucky scored a pair of early runs and kept the nation’s leading home run team in the ballpark, defeating Indiana 5-2 on Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park. It is the fourth straight win over the past three seasons against the border rival.

Sophomore right-hander Jimmy Ramsey bounced back from a pair of rough starts on the mound to post four effective innings out of the gate before turning the game over to the bullpen with a 2-1 lead. The 6-foot-9 Minnesota native struck out seven and didn’t walk a hitter, giving up his only run on a ball that fell in the outfield after getting lost in the early-evening setting sun.

Ryan Johnson continued to be a menace atop the Wildcats’ lineup, walking all four times to the plate and scoring three times. He led off the game with a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch that also saw Ryan Shinn race home from second base as the Cats (24-24) took a lead they would never relinquish. The senior outfielder became the first Cat to work four walks in a game since T.J. Collett against South Carolina on April 6, 2018 and now owns a .565 on-base percentage in 12 games since being inserted into the starting lineup.

Sophomore right-hander Trip Lockhart earned his first career save by shutting down the Hoosiers over the final two innings as the Cats kept Indiana (31-17) from adding to their 81 home runs, which is tops in Division I-A baseball.

The Cats travel to South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Friday night in Columbia. All three games will air on the SEC Network with the opener set for 7 p.m. ET.

