Kentucky baseball adds Roszel, Coggin to coaching staff

Dan Roszel, who has nearly two decades of impressive coaching credentials, and Will Coggin, a former player and coach in the Southeastern Conference, have been added to Kentucky’s baseball staff as assistant coaches, it was announced Wednesday.

Roszel comes to UK from East Carolina, where he has mentored one of the most consistent pitching staffs in the country during his nine years with the Pirates. Chris Sale, a six-time finisher in the top five of the American League Cy Young Award race, headlines a list of 11 major leaguers he has groomed.

Coggin will join the Wildcats’ staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, reuniting with UK coach Nick Mingione after the two previously worked together at Mississippi State. He has been a part of five conference championships in his nine years of coaching.