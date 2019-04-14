Kentucky baseball sweeps double-header at No. 10 Ole Miss

After dropping game one of the series on Friday against No. 10 Ole Miss, the Kentucky baseball team bounced back to win a double-header on Sunday to take the series. It is the first SEC series win of the season for the Wildcats.

Kentucky won game two on Sunday 4-1 and followed that up with a 4-2 win in the decisive game three. Junior T.J. Collett hit a home run in each game on Sunday.

The Wildcats return home for a midweek game against Louisville on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.