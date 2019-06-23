Kentucky basketball hosts inaugural Father/Daughter Camp

Kentucky basketball and head coach John Calipari hosted their inaugural Father/Daughter Camp Saturday and nearly 450 fathers and daughters showed up.

Courtesy: Eddie Justice with UK Athletics

People from Texas, Florida, South Carolina, New York and even California attended the camp.

In a Twitter message, Calipari said the following:

"We could’ve done a Father/Daughter Camp five years ago when fathers were begging to do it," said Calipari. "Wow, you talk about having fun! So great to see fathers and daughters spending time together.

He then added that he hopes to have two of these camps next year.