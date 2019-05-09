Kentucky basketball to host Evansville next season

Kentucky basketball will host Evansville next season. The game will be played on November 12 at Rupp Arena.

The Evansville Aces are coached by former Kentucky Wildcat Walter McCarty, who played for UK from 1993-96.

“To be able to go back to where I played college and had a lot of success is a tremendous opportunity for our program,” McCarty said. “I am grateful to John (Calipari) for helping to make this happen.”

The game time and broadcast network will be released at a later time.