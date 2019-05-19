Kentucky beats Virginia Tech, advances to 7th NCAA Super Regional

For the seventh time in program history and for the third straight season, Kentucky has booked its spot into the NCAA Softball Super Regionals.

Courtesy: UK Softball

Kentucky has not lost a game in each of its last three Regionals in Lexington. The Wildcats outscored its opposition 26-4 this weekend.

The Wildcats beat the Hokies 11-1 in six innings on Sunday and will face the winner of the Seattle Regional between No. 3 Washington and Mississippi State in the Super Regionals next weekend.

Jenny Schaper finished 2-4 on Sunday including a solo homer. Alex Martens also hammered a 3-run homer to break UK's single-season RBI record with 66.