Foster Ignoffo and Hannah Richardson scored first-half goals and Jordyn Rhodes added a strike in the 53rd minute to lead Kentucky past Youngstown State 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats had 27 shots on goal compared to Youngstown State's two shots on goal.

With Sunday's win, Kentucky improves to 2-0-2 and extends its winning streak to two matches. The Wildcats continue their three-game home stand against Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.