Kentucky blows past Georgetown 80-53 in first exhibition

Four Kentucky players finished in double figures, led by Immanuel Quickley with 16 points and the second-ranked Wildcats beat Georgetown College 80-53 in Sunday afternoon's exhibition game.

Ashton Hagans poured in 14 points to go along with six assists and freshman guard Tyrese Maxey added 14 points as well.

Nate Sestina, the grad transfer from Bucknell, scored 11 points and added ten rebounds in his Kentucky debut.

The Wildcats shot 49.2 percent from the floor in the win, including a 41 percent clip from three-point land.

Jake Ohmer led the defending NAIA national champs with 25 points.

Kentucky plays its final exhibition game on November 1 against Kentucky State before opening the regular season in New York City on November 5 against top-ranked Michigan State.