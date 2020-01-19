Kentucky cheerleaders place third at Nationals

The University of Kentucky Cheerleaders finished in third place at the Universal Cheerleaders Association finals Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Wildcats have won 24 national championships in the last 36 years and were coming off four straight titles from 2016-19. UK also has six runner-up finishes over the years.

Central Florida won this year's championship and Alabama finished in second.

In addition to the third place entry by the cheerleaders, UK had two other national finishes during the weekend. The Dance Team was entered in two categories, placing fifth in the country in both the Game Day and Hip-Hop competitions sponsored by the Universal Dance Association.