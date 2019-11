Following an upset loss to Evansville and a tight game with Utah Valley, Kentucky looked for a strong game Friday night.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Nick Richards who tallied 19 points and 6 rebounds. Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey all scored in double figures.

Kentucky stays at Rupp this Sunday against Lamar. Tip-off is 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.