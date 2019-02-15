Kentucky drills four homers, tops Austin Peay in opener 8-4

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Kentucky scored six unanswered runs to beat Austin Peay 8-4 in Friday's season opener.

Four Wildcats homered in the win, including a three-run bomb from T.J. Collett in the eighth to open up a 6-4 lead.

Kentucky had three JUCO transfers making their first D-1 start Friday and all three homered.

Dalton Reed, Jaren Shelby and Breydon Daniel all cleared the fence with solo shots for Kentucky (1-0).

Zack Thompson started for the Wildcats and pitched four innings, striking out nine Austin Peay batters.

The weekend series resumes Saturday at 2pm.