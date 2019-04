Jenny Schaper finished 4-4 and No. 22 Kentucky drilled a season-high 17 hits in a 11-4 win over No. 17 Ole Miss Friday night.

Kelsee Henson, Abbey Cheek and Alex Martens all went 3-for-4 on the night, including home runs from both Cheek and Martens.

Autumn Humes got the win in the circle, improving to 9-6 this season. Kentucky has now won two straight to move to 24-13, 8-5 in the SEC.

The series resumes Saturday at 2pm.