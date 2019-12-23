Kentucky drops to No. 19 in AP Poll

UK and Utah in Las Vegas (AP)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following back-to-back loses in Las Vegas to Utah and Ohio State, the Kentucky basketball program has dropped to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has seen no stability on the top line. The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1.

This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition this this week's poll.

 
