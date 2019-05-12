Kentucky earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Softball Tournament

For the fourth consecutive season, the Kentucky softball team has been selected to host Regionals in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Wildcats are the No. 14 overall seed and will host Toledo Friday at 2:30 p.m. In the other matchup in the Lexington Regional, Illinois will face off with Virginia Tech Friday at noon.

Virginia Tech won the ACC, Toledo won the MAC Tournament championship and Illinois is a Big Ten at-large selection.

Each regional follows a double-elimination format with at least three wins required to get to the NCAA Super Regionals.

2019 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional

Game 1 – Illinois vs. Virginia Tech – Noon ET – ESPN3

Game 2 – Toledo vs. Kentucky – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3

Saturday, May 18

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 19

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET

Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET

*** Times subject to change for TV