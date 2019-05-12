Kentucky earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Softball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- For the fourth consecutive season, the Kentucky softball team has been selected to host Regionals in the NCAA Softball Tournament.
The Wildcats are the No. 14 overall seed and will host Toledo Friday at 2:30 p.m. In the other matchup in the Lexington Regional, Illinois will face off with Virginia Tech Friday at noon.
Virginia Tech won the ACC, Toledo won the MAC Tournament championship and Illinois is a Big Ten at-large selection.
Each regional follows a double-elimination format with at least three wins required to get to the NCAA Super Regionals.
2019 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional
Game 1 – Illinois vs. Virginia Tech – Noon ET – ESPN3
Game 2 – Toledo vs. Kentucky – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3
Saturday, May 18
Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET
Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 19
Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET
Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET
*** Times subject to change for TV