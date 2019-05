The Kentucky softball team will open play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. as the No. 4 seed in College Station.

The Wildcats earned the No. 4 seed after finishing the regular season in a three-way tie with LSU and Tennessee for second place in the SEC.

Kentucky will play the winner of Game 5 between No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 13 Texas A&M/No. 12 Mississippi State.

Alabama earned the No. 1 overall seed, with LSU and Tennessee also earning byes.