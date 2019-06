The Kentucky girls all-stars erased an eight points halftime deficit by using the 3-point shot to beat Indiana 79-74 at Knights Hall in Louisville. Miss Basketball Savannah Wheeler, from Boyd County, leading the ladies from the Bluegrass State with 19 points and Scott County’s Maaliya Owens pumping in 18 points.

Kentucky hit five 3-pointers in the 4th quarter with Owens hitting a trifecta with 5:35 to go giving Kentucky the lead they would never relinquish.