Kentucky hauls in historic 2020 signing class

Kentucky football hauled in a historic signing class on Wednesday highlighted by five-star defensive tackle Justin Rogers.

He is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Michigan and the No. 10 overall prospect by Rivals.

Of the 20 signees on Wednesday, ten will be early enrollees. Beau Allen, Sam Anaele, Kalil Branham, Deondre Buford, Jeremy Flax, Joey Gatewood, D'Eryk Jackson, JuTahn McClain, Octavious Oxendine, Andru Phillips and John Young are the twenty players heading to school early.

Here is the complete list of signings:

Reuben “R.J.” Adams, Offensive Line, 6-3, 325, Fr.-HS, Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge Senior) – All-America

offensive lineman … Four-star honoree by Rivals.com and ESPN … Rivals lists him as the No. 6 recruit in Virginia and No.

12 offensive guard in the nation … ESPN tabs him as No. 10 in Virginia and No. 18 offensive guard nationally … Will play

in the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2 … Played at Woodbridge Senior High School for Coach Gary Wortham

Sr. … Originally committed to Penn State, but reopened his recruiting after a visit to Kentucky in September … Picked

Kentucky over Penn State, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, N.C. State and others.

Beau Allen, Quarterback, 6-2, 200, Fr.-HS, Lexington, Ky. (Lexington Catholic) – Four-star recruit by Rivals as

the No. 13 pro-style quarterback … Rated a top 500 player in the class by 247Sports and the No. 19 pro-style quarterback

… Named the Paul Hornung Award winner given to the top high school player in Kentucky … Candidate for Kentucky’s

Mr. Football award … Completed 248 of 366 passes for 3,682 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 478

yards and 12 scores … Finished his career with 11,439 passing yards and 127 touchdowns … Coached by Nigel Smith …

Picked Kentucky over Washington State, West Virginia, Duke and others.

Sam Anaele, Outside Linebacker, 6-4, 250, Fr.-HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (McDougle Technical Institute) – Fourstar recruit by 247Sports Composite and Rivals rankings … Ranked the No. 96 overall player in the class by Rivals and the

No. 5 weakside defensive end … The No. 16 player in talent-rich state of Florida according to Rivals … Selected to the

2020 Under Armour All-America Game … Has been timed at 4.9 in the 40-yard dash … Had 38 total tackles, 19 tackles for

loss and seven sacks as a senior at McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory … Coached by Norman Richards … Born in

Nigeria … Began athletic career on the basketball court and has only been playing football three years … Picked Kentucky

over Miami, South Florida, Florida, Colorado and others … Named is pronounced Sam “ah-NEL-lee.”

Kalil Branham, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 210, Fr.-HS, Columbus, Ohio (Northland) – Rated a four-star recruit by

247Sports … Rated a top 500 player in the class by 247Sports and the No. 10 player in state of Ohio … Four-year

letterman in four sports - football, basketball, baseball and track & field … Coached by Brian Staats … Earned Northland’s

Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019-20 … Graduated a semester early and plans to enroll at Kentucky in January …

Played quarterback out of necessity as a junior … Set to compete in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Miami on

Jan. 5, 2020 … Brother, John, plays for Eastern Michigan, a team UK will face in 2020 … A two-time City League track

champion in the 400 meters … Picked Kentucky over Michigan, Boston College, Cincinnati and others.

Deondre Buford, Offensive Line, 6-5, 285, Fr.-HS, Detroit, Mich. (Martin Luther King) – Four-star recruit by 247

Sports Composite rankings … Ranked the No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2020 class and No. 7 prospect in Michigan by

247Sports … Coached by Tyrone Spencer … Helped Detroit King win two Division 2 state titles in his four-year career …

Led Detroit King to the Detroit Public School League championship title in 2019, finishing with an 11-3 overall record …

Named to the Detroit News All-State First Team and earned Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 by Detroit PSL …

Picked Kentucky over Missouri and Pittsburgh, Purdue and Arizona and held offers from Auburn, LSU, Penn State,

Tennessee and Miami.

Izayah Cummings, Wide Receiver, 6-3, 215, Fr.-HS, Louisville, Ky. (Male) - Three-star prospect by all three major

recruiting services … A top-10 prospect in the state of Kentucky and rated the No. 86 wide receiver by 247Sports …

Named Kentucky Football Coaches Association 6A Player of the Year … Candidate for Kentucky’s Mr. Football award …

Finished 2019 with 55 receptions for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns … Combined for 23 receiving TDs in his last two

seasons of football … Ranked fifth in Class 6A in receiving yards and sixth in receptions despite playing three fewer

games than the state leader … Coached by Chris Wolfe … Helped Male to a 14-1 overall record and an appearance in the

Class 6A State Championship … Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception and 96.0 yards per game … Ranked in the top 20

of all class levels in receptions and receiving yards … Has a 38-inch vertical leap … Chose Kentucky over Louisville,

Indiana, Purdue, Virginia, Cincinnati, Missouri and others.

Jeremy Flax, Offensive Line, 6-6, 315, So.-JC, Detroit, Mich. (Independence CC/Robichaud) – Considered a fourstar recruit by Rivals … 247Sports lists him as the top JUCO offensive tackle and the No. 16 overall JUCO prospect …

Rivals rates him as the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect nationally and the 20th overall JUCO prospect … Played high school

football at Dearborn Heights Robichaud for head coach Jason Malloy … Played both sides of the ball and recorded 40

tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks and a forced fumble as a defensive lineman during his senior season … Earned a spot on The

Free Press’ All-West Prep Football Team … Signed with UK over Auburn, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Maryland … Will

have three years of eligibility remaining and plans to enroll in January.

Joey Gatewood, Quarterback, 6-5, 230, So.-TR, Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail/Auburn) - Transfer from

Auburn University … Totaled 176 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 54

yards and two touchdowns in eight career games for the Tigers … Redshirted the 2018 season at Auburn after appearing

in one game … Four-year letter winner at Bartram Trail High School for head coach Darrell Sutherland … As a senior, was

an Elite 11 finalist and participated in the Under Armour All-American Game … Was a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals

and 247Sports … Rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 26 overall player in the 2018 class … Led the Bears to

the Florida state Class 7A finals in 2017 while passing for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for another 1,100

yards and 16 scores … Was a sprinter on the school’s track and field team … Will have two years of eligibility remaining

beginning in 2021.

Josaih Hayes, Defensive Line, 6-3, 285, Fr-HS, Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake) – Four-star prospect by all of the

major recruiting services … Regarded as the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi and a top-15 defensive tackle nationally

according to Rivals.com … Named to the 6A Coaches All-State First-Team Defense in 2019 after a second-team selection

as a junior … Totaled 26 tackles during his senior year … Helped lead Horn Lake to its first MHSAA Class 6A state football

title in 2018 … Played in the 2019 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game … Coached by Brad Boyette … Chose Kentucky over

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis and Auburn … First name pronounced “joe-SIGH-uh.”

Rickey Hyatt, Defensive Back, 6-2, 187, Fr-HS, Westerville, Ohio (Central) – One of the nation’s top 40 safeties

by ESPN and Rivals.com … Rated as high as the No. 18 prospect in the state of Ohio by 247sports … Third-team all-state

as a senior by the Ohio Sportswriters Association … Helped lead the Central Warhawks to a 7-4 record and the firstround of the state playoffs … Made 28 tackles with an interception; also showed his versatility by rushing for 736 yards

and nine touchdowns while also catching two TDs … Known as a competitor with a high football IQ … Totaled 94 tackles,

three interceptions and caused four fumbles in his junior season … Coached by Brent Morrison … Recruiting finalists

included Ohio State, Michigan State, Cincinnati and North Carolina; offer sheet featured Notre Dame and Penn State

among many others.

D’Eryk Jackson, Linebacker, 6-1, 250, Fr.-HS, Dublin, Ga. (West Laurens) - Three-star prospect by all three major

recruiting services … Rated the No. 47 inside linebacker in the country by 247Sports … All-Region 2AAAA selection every

year as a starter … Led the team in tackles three straight seasons … Tallied 129 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, nine

sacks, four quarterback hurries and an interception as a senior, earning Region 2AAAA Defensive Player of the Year by

the Atlanta Journal-Constitution … Had 96 tackles, 14 TFL and four sacks as a junior … West Laurens Defensive Player of

the Year as a junior … Two-time Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Junior All-Star Game participant … Ranked 20th in

the state of Georgia among all classifications in total tackles … Helped lead the Raiders to the Region 2AAAA

championship title … Coached by Kagan McClain … Chose Kentucky over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Purdue … First

name pronounced “dee-ERIC.”

Josh Jones, Offensive Line, 6-6, 300, Fr.-HS, Phenix City, Ala. (Central-Phenix City) - Three-star prospect by all

three major recruiting services … Rated the No. 32 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the Class of 2020 …

Helped Central advance to the Alabama 7A state championship game this season and finish with a 12-2 record ... Named

to the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game roster … Was a first-team Class 7A All-State selection as a

junior after grading out at 90 percent blocking with 36 pancakes … Led the Red Devils to a state title in 2018 after

defeating Thompson in the Super Seven Championship game … Coached by Jamey DuBose … Had 14 Division I offers

before choosing Kentucky over LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

Octavious Oxendine, Defensive Line, 6-3, 296, Fr.-HS, Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin) – Four-star prospect by Rivals

… Considered one of the top recruits from Kentucky and a top-25 defensive tackle in the country for the class of 2020 …

Named to the Kentucky All-State first team … Produced 33 total tackles and 12.5 sacks during his senior season …

Important piece of North Hardin’s defense, who finished the season 13-1 … Played for head coach Brent Thompson …

Picked the Wildcats over Louisville, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Purdue and Texas.

JuTahn McClain, Running Back, 5-10, 180, Fr.-HS, Fairfield, Ohio (Fairfield) - Four-star prospect by ESPN …

Three-star prospect by 247Sports … Rated the No. 8 all-purpose back by 247Sports … In three seasons at Fairfield,

rushed for 4,406 yards and 53 touchdowns while catching 48 passes for 680 yards and seven scores … As a senior,

rushed for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns … Voted 2019 Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team Offense on the

Division I All-Ohio team as voted on by the Ohio Prep Writers Association … In 2018, he totaled 1,754 yards with 25

touchdowns in addition to catching 24 passes for 415 yards and five scores and returning a kick-off 92 yards for a

touchdown … Coached by Jason Krause … Krause said, ‘Not only does he have that high-class level of speed that you've

got to have to play in the Power Five, but he gets to that top speed in two or three steps. He's a guy that can go the

distance any time he touches it.’ … Chose Kentucky over Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Cincinnati,

Louisville and others … First name pronounced “ju-TAWN.”

Andru Phillips, Defensive Back, 6-0, 180, Fr.-HS, Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin) - Three-star recruit who has been

rated the No. 8 overall player in South Carolina by 247Sports and Rivals … Father, Carlos, played linebacker at Kentucky

under Jerry Claiborne … Mom, LaTonya, was a standout athlete at Danville High School … Originally from Louisville,

Kentucky … As a senior, had 38 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery under head

coach Harris Cabaniss … Earned 5A first-team All-State by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association … Selected to

the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Picked Kentucky over Virginia Tech, Duke, Georgia Tech, USC and others.

Justin Rogers, Defensive Line, 6-3, 315, Fr.-HS, Oak Park, Mich. (Oak Park) - Elite five-star prospect and the No.

10 overall prospect by Rivals … Ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan by 247Sports Composite … Considered

the second-best defensive tackle in the 2020 class by Rivals … Four-year starter who dominated both sides of the ball —

offensive tackle and defensive end - for head coach Greg Carter … As a senior, did not give up a sack offensively, while

defensively he charted six sacks, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles … Named to the Detroit News

Football Dream Team and the All-North Football Team in 2019 … Totaled 22 TFL, seven sacks and four forced fumbles to

help Oak Park win the OAA White Division championship as a junior … One of seven boys in his family … Reconnects with

high school teammate Marquan McCall … His first college offer came from Kentucky when he was in the eighth grade …

Picked Kentucky over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Tennessee and others.

Tre’Vonn Rybka, Defensive Line, 6-4, 300, Fr.-HS, Dickson, Tenn. (Dickson County) – Highly recruited defensive

lineman who drew national attention … Consensus top-50 defensive tackle recruit, as high as No. 28 by Rivals.com …

Four-star recruit by Rivals, which listed him the No. 10 recruit in Tennessee … 247sports has him as the No. 40 defensive

tackle in the US, ESPN has him at No. 44 … Totaled 170 tackles, including 25 for loss, during his career at Dickson County

HS … Coached by Randy Murphree … Decided on Kentucky over Oklahoma, Tennessee and Oregon … First name

pronounced “TREY-vee-on.”

Earnest Sanders IV, Wide Receiver, 6-1, 205, Fr.-HS, Flint, Mich. (Beecher) – Explosive, all-round athlete who

excels in football, basketball and track … First-team all-state as a senior by The Associated Press and Detroit News after

catching 19 passes for 522 yards and seven touchdowns … Also first-team all-state as a junior when he caught 42 passes

for 1,047 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for six touchdowns, returned two kickoffs and one punt for TDs … One of the

top 20 recruits in Michigan as evaluated by ESPN and 247sports … Also one of the nation’s top-100 wide receivers by the

same two services … Helped lead Beecher HS to state playoff berths each of his last two seasons … Coached by Courtney

Hawkins … Also all-state in basketball as a junior, averaging 17.5 points and 11 rebounds per game for a team that

advanced to the final eight of the state tourney … Currently on the “Mr. Basketball” watch list in Michigan … Wrote one

recruiting analyst, “High-flyer on the basketball court known for his acrobatic dunks. Has shown that in football too

where he has made some truly highlight reel catches in 7-7. Big vertical, great timing and hand-eye coordination.” …

Competes in the 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump for the track team … Chose Kentucky with consideration to

Michigan State, Penn State and Minnesota.

Carrington Valentine, Defensive Back, 6-0, 178, Fr-HS, Cincinnati, Ohio (Moeller) – One of nation’s top-100

cornerbacks as rated by Rivals.com, 247sports.com and ESPN … Rated as high as No. 23 in the state of Ohio by Rivals …

Named first-team All-Southwest Ohio as a senior by area coaches … Made 32 tackles, had five pass breakups and

blocked two kicks … Speed showed on his kickoff returns, averaging 31.7 per runback, including two for touchdowns …

Played at Moeller High School for Coach Todd Naumann … A versatile athlete, he began his career as a wide receiver

before moving to cornerback as a junior … Also an outstanding basketball player … Fielded many offers, narrowing his

choices to Kentucky, Michigan State and Pittsburgh before tabbing the Wildcats.

John Young, Offensive Line, 6-6, 280, Fr.-HS, Louisville, Ky. (Christian Academy) - Four-star recruit by 247Sports

and Rivals … Rated the No. 14 offensive tackle in the nation by Rivals … Ranked the No. 4 player in Kentucky … Coached

by Hunter Cantwell … Bill Greene, an analyst for 247Sports said of Young, ‘He’s more of a physical, beat’em up kind of

guy than he is an athletic kind of guy. But you also like the fact, when you watch his film, he finishes blocks. He really

plays to the whistle, maybe a little bit past the whistle. He’s nasty, super aggressive. I like the program he plays in. He’s

used to winning and expects to win, and knows how to pay the price to win.’ … Helped lead Christian Academy to a 7-5

record in 2019 and an appearance in the Class 3-A District Four final … Named second team All-State by the Associated

Press after the 2018 season … Was named first-team All-State by MaxPreps in 2019 … Picked Kentucky over Florida

State, Louisville, Auburn, Georgia and others.