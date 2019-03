Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne is holding a news conference ahead of the Wildcats' regular season finale against Florida.

The Wildcats beat Florida in Gainsville 65-54 in the two teams' first meeting, and the return trip is a chance for the Gators to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky is still contending for a No. 1 seed, but a home loss to Florida will all but eliminate their chances.

Kentucky plays Florida at 2 p.m. on WKYT.