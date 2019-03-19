Kentucky hits four homers, routs Xavier 16-3

Kentucky blasted four homers Tuesday night and dominated Xavier 16-3 at Kentucky Proud Park to improve to 14-7 this season.

The Wildcats scored six runs in an inning twice and this win snaps a three-game losing streak after this weekend's sweep at LSU.

Senior infielder Alex Rodriguez clubbed his first career home run, junior T.J. Collett followed with his seventh of the season and Jaren Shelby went back-to-back with a shot into the left field bullpen. Junior Breydon Daniel’s solo shot in the eighth capped the scoring on the night.

The Wildcats host No. 13 Texas A&M for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30.