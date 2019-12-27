Kentucky holds first bowl practice in Charlotte

On December 31, Kentucky will face off with Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl and on Friday, the Wildcats held their first practice at the Charlotte Latin School.

Photo by Britney Howard | UK Athletics

By all indication, these guys were having a good time. They were loose, they were happy to be back from Christmas and they are ready to get that eighth win of the season. After the practice, Mark Stoops talked about how he liked the practice from his guys.

"It was good," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. "This group likes to be around each other. It is a fun group, it was very energetic. I thought we had good focus. There were a few plays we need to get cleaned up."

Kentucky will practice at the Charlotte Latin School the next two days, but on Friday night, they will have fun. The team is heading to the NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.