Kentucky honors legacy of legendary QB Jared Lorenzen

Saturday night against Arkansas, Kentucky football honored the legacy of legendary quarterback Jared Lorenzen.

Photo: Regina Rickert

Every fan received a No. 22 towel and the Wildcats paid tribute to Jared with helmet decals. Before the game, Jared's highlight reel was played on the big screen during "My Old Kentucky Home" with his family on the field.

No. 22 was coached by Rich Brooks and he knows how special he was.

"He was the ultimate teammate,' said former Kentucky head coach Rich Brooks. "He could do so many things for a big man. An amazing athlete and the players would follow him through a brick wall. If he told them to run into it, they would run into it for them. He was a great leader and a very special person."

"He was an amazing player on the field, but that much better off the field as a person," said his former teammate Shane Boyd. "His character, his passion for the game, his passion for Kentucky, his passion for the University of Kentucky was amazing and he is a person you want to have in your life."