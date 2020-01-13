Kentucky jumps three spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25

The Kentucky women jumped three spots to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25. Texas A&M dropped two spots to No. 12 and will visit the Wildcats on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.

That big SEC showdown on Thursday is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

Kentucky (14-2, 3-1) has losses to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Louisville. After falling to the Gamecocks, the Wildcats have won three straight games in league play.

1) South Carolina

2) Baylor

3) Stanford

4) UConn

5) Louisville

6) Oregon

7) UCLA

8) Oregon State

9) N.C. State

10) Mississippi State

11) Kentucky

12) Texas A&M

13) Florida State

14) DePaul

15) Indiana

16) Gonzaga

17) West Virginia

18) Arizona State

19) Missouri State

20) Maryland

21) Arizona

22) Iowa

23) Arkansas

24) Tennessee

25) South Dakota