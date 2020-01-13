Kentucky jumps three spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- The Kentucky women jumped three spots to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25. Texas A&M dropped two spots to No. 12 and will visit the Wildcats on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.
That big SEC showdown on Thursday is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.
Kentucky (14-2, 3-1) has losses to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Louisville. After falling to the Gamecocks, the Wildcats have won three straight games in league play.
1) South Carolina
2) Baylor
3) Stanford
4) UConn
5) Louisville
6) Oregon
7) UCLA
8) Oregon State
9) N.C. State
10) Mississippi State
11) Kentucky
12) Texas A&M
13) Florida State
14) DePaul
15) Indiana
16) Gonzaga
17) West Virginia
18) Arizona State
19) Missouri State
20) Maryland
21) Arizona
22) Iowa
23) Arkansas
24) Tennessee
25) South Dakota