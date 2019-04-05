Kentucky junior All-Stars rosters released

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The boys’ and girls’ Kentucky Junior All-Stars rosters were announced on Thursday.
Henry Clay’s Marques Warrick and Garrard Co.’s Brayden Sebastian have been selected for the boy’s squad.
Clark Co.’s Kennedy Igo and Maalea Williams from Scott Co. have been named to the girl’s team. Woodford Co.’s Delaney Enlow is also a member of the girl’s team.
The junior all-stars will play in the Kentucky-Indiana Junior All-Star game. The locations have yet to be announced, but the games will be played in Kentucky on June 2 and in Indiana on June 3.
The Kentucky boys’ and girls’ Senior All-Stars will be announced at the end of April. Tryouts are April 20 at John Hardin High School.
The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic is the oldest all-star event of its kind.
2019 Kentucky Girls’ Junior All-Stars:
Maddie Scherr, Ryle
Taziah Jenks, Mercy
Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart
Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy of Louisville
Charlee Settle, Calloway County
Kendall Wingler, Meade County
Kennedy Igo, George Rogers Clark
Maalea Williams. Scott County
Lexi Taylor, Bullitt East
Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic
Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown
Ally Collett, South Laurel
Destinee Marshall, Sacred Heart
Delaney Enlow, Woodford County
Hope Sivori, Mercy
2019 Kentucky Boys’ Junior All-Stars:
Marques Warrick, Henry Clay
Dayvion McKnight, Collins
Tyren Moore, Male
Jackson Sivills, McCracken County
JJ Traynor, Bardstown
Ksaun Casey, Madisonville North Hopkins
Luke Morrison, South Oldham
Kenny White, Madisonville North Hopkins
Howard Fleming, Male
Thomas Spencer, Wayne County
Brayden Sebastian, Garrard County
Cody Potter, Shelby Valley
Alex Matthews, John Hardin
Rashad Bishop, Ballard