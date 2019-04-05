Kentucky junior All-Stars rosters released

The boys’ and girls’ Kentucky Junior All-Stars rosters were announced on Thursday.

Henry Clay’s Marques Warrick and Garrard Co.’s Brayden Sebastian have been selected for the boy’s squad.

Clark Co.’s Kennedy Igo and Maalea Williams from Scott Co. have been named to the girl’s team. Woodford Co.’s Delaney Enlow is also a member of the girl’s team.

The junior all-stars will play in the Kentucky-Indiana Junior All-Star game. The locations have yet to be announced, but the games will be played in Kentucky on June 2 and in Indiana on June 3.

The Kentucky boys’ and girls’ Senior All-Stars will be announced at the end of April. Tryouts are April 20 at John Hardin High School.

The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic is the oldest all-star event of its kind.

2019 Kentucky Girls’ Junior All-Stars:

Maddie Scherr, Ryle

Taziah Jenks, Mercy

Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart

Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy of Louisville

Charlee Settle, Calloway County

Kendall Wingler, Meade County

Kennedy Igo, George Rogers Clark

Maalea Williams. Scott County

Lexi Taylor, Bullitt East

Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic

Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown

Ally Collett, South Laurel

Destinee Marshall, Sacred Heart

Delaney Enlow, Woodford County

Hope Sivori, Mercy

2019 Kentucky Boys’ Junior All-Stars:

Marques Warrick, Henry Clay

Dayvion McKnight, Collins

Tyren Moore, Male

Jackson Sivills, McCracken County

JJ Traynor, Bardstown

Ksaun Casey, Madisonville North Hopkins

Luke Morrison, South Oldham

Kenny White, Madisonville North Hopkins

Howard Fleming, Male

Thomas Spencer, Wayne County

Brayden Sebastian, Garrard County

Cody Potter, Shelby Valley

Alex Matthews, John Hardin

Rashad Bishop, Ballard