Kentucky lands grad-transfer Davion Mintz

Kentucky has had grad-transfers now getting a guard transfer. Davion Mintz will play for the Wildcats next year after red-shirting at Creighton in 2019-2020 battling ankle injuries.

The 6'3 guard started 35 games for the Blue Jays in 2018-2019 averaging 9.7 points and three assists per game in 28 minutes of action as a junior. With Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey already committing to go to the NBA, Mintz will bring much needed experience to the Wildcats backcourt.

Mintz racked up 259 assists in three years at Creighton and was solid at the free-throw line hitting 78% two seasons ago.